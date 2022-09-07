African Diaspora Maritime aims to introduce yachting to young Baltimoreans

BALTIMORE -- African Diaspora Maritime is bringing the first-ever predominantly African-American sailing to the city with the hopes of winning the America's Cup and inspiring young people around the world along the way.

"This is the chance for us to change the conversation in America with Baltimore leading the way," African Diaspora Maritime director Charles Kithcart said.

As a member of the 1992 America's Cup winning team, Kithcart knows what it takes to win. But his vision for African Diaspora Maritime's sailing team goes far beyond what happens in the water.

"The goal besides just the racing is to reach out to the communities that need support, that need vision, that need a way to get people more involved in a wide variety of topics," Kithcart said.

The plan is for the Baltimore-based team to be easily accessible to young people, giving them an opportunity to learn. African Diaspora Maritime's program will not only teach the sport of sailing, but also the math, science and engineering behind the new technologies of sailing.

"These skills are going to be needed to expand the knowledge of these young people in their futures, even if they choose to not continue with competitive sailing," Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.

African Diaspora Maritime is hoping to introduce yachting to a new audience and show the world how sports and community can affect change.

"What we envision happening is that with this team acting just like a Jamaican bobsled team, people from around America are going to focus in on Maryland and see how we are doing things," Kithcart said. "And if we do the things that we should with this team and reach out to people and get as many people as possible involved, we are going to be a template for the things that can change in this country."