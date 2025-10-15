Watch CBS News
Accident shuts down multiple lanes on Maryland I-70 in Carroll County

Multiple lanes are closed on Maryland I-70 in Carroll County after a vehicle collision Wednesday morning, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT).

One vehicle was involved in the collision. 

All eastbound lanes at I-70 east at Exit 68, MD 27 Ridge Road, and all northbound lanes on MD 27 north at I-70 are also closed.

Eastbound I-70 traffic is being detoured off I-70 at Exit 68.

Closures could last into the rush hour Wednesday, MDOT said.

WJZ is still working to learn more about the incident, including the cause of the crash.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

