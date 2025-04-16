Justice department appeals court order requiring government to "facilitate" return of mistakenly deported Maryland man

The United States Department of Justice is appealing a court order requiring the government to "facilitate" the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to a prison in El Salvador, according to court documents.

ICE detained Abrego Garcia on March 12 as he was returning home to Prince George's County after his sheetmetal apprenticeship in Baltimore. Three days later, he was deported to El Salvador along with over 200 other migrants. They're now being held at CECOT, a facility known as the Terrorism Confinement Center with a notorious reputation.

Initially, Judge Paula Xinis ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate and effectuate" Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S. by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 7.

The Justice Department appealed the order, and Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order pausing that deadline to allow the Supreme Court more time to consider whether to grant the Trump administration's request to block Xinis' order.

On April 10, the Supreme Court issued its ruling, requiring the Trump administration to "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return but stopping short of requiring the government to "effectuate" his return.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, Judge Xinis ordered the administration to provide her with information about Abrego Garcia's whereabouts and what actions were being taken to secure his return. When Justice Department lawyers failed to provide the information, Xinis said in a written order that the administration "made no meaningful effort to comply" with her directive.

Maryland Sen. Van Hollen travels to El Salvador

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador Wednesday to check on Abrego Garcia's well-being, and to meet with Salvadoran government leaders, advocating for his release.

On Tuesday, Van Hollen said he met with Abrego Garcia's wife, mother, and brother, who said they were "extremely worried" about his health and safety.

While Van Hollen was denied a meeting or phone call with Abrego Garcia, he was able to meet with the vice president of El Salvador.