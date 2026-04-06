A widespread freeze likely across Maryland Tuesday night

Expect blustery and cool conditions through Tuesday. The coldest batch of air arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a widespread hard freeze likely across Maryland.

Chilly weather returns to Maryland through Wednesday

Expect morning sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds across Maryland on Monday. The day will be noticeably cooler than our recent warm weather. Highs will top out in the lower 60s with a gusty winds out of the west-northwest at 10 to 25 mph. A reinforcing shot of colder air will bring the chance of an isolated sprinkle or light shower this afternoon into early tonight. The coverage of the rain looks to be rather sparse with many places staying dry.

Lows Monday night will dip into the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, but will bring even cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 50s. There will be a gusty northwest at 10 to 25 mph.

Clear skies Tuesday night with lighter winds will allow temperatures to plunge into the middle to upper 20s. This means a widespread freeze is likely by Wednesday morning across most of Maryland.

Look for sunny weather to continue Thursday through the rest of the week with gradually warming temperatures. High temperatures top out near 60° Thursday afternoon and near 70° Friday afternoon.

Nice spring weekend weather in Baltimore

Our second weekend of April looks to be another winner. Other than a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower Saturday, the weekend looks dry, seasonably warm, and sunny. Highs will reach the middle 70s Saturday and near 70° Sunday.

There are strong signals of a major warm-up early to mid next week as a large ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern seaboard. This will allow temperatures to soar well into the 80s as early as next Monday.