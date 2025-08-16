A Soupy Weekend Ahead in Maryland

Good Saturday to you, Maryland!

We continue with a summerlike feel to the air this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday feature high levels of humidity for much of the state.

Saturday will be the "cooler" of the two weekend days but only by a few degrees. Highs peak in the upper 80s to around 90° this afternoon. After a cloudy start in some neighborhoods, sunshine breaks through the clouds and helps temperatures warm today. Feels like temperatures soar into the mid- to upper 90s and you can blame high, tropical-like, humidity for that.

A few spotty showers or a storm are also possible for today. Due to the humidity, any shower that develops has the potential to produce heavy rain. The showers will be spotty or scattered and not everyone will see rain today - or tomorrow.

A cold front will be moving southward this weekend, bringing another chance for showers or storms on Sunday. Similar to Saturday, some neighborhoods will stay dry on Sunday while others see rain. Sunday is the warmer day of the weekend with highs possibly into the mid-90s.

Behind the front, temperatures start to cool down. We'll warm into the mid-80s Monday and the rest of the week will peak in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Major hurricane Erin

In the tropics, Hurricane Erin strengthened to a category 3 hurricane with the 5 am update but before 6 am, Hurricane Hunters found that the storm had already strengthened to category 4. Outer rain bands affected some northern Caribbean islands overnight into this morning. The center of the storm (where the strongest winds are) will stay away from land. Erin is expected to move northwest and eventually parallel the East Coast this upcoming week. During that time, Erin will churn up rough surf and dangerous rip currents at the beaches.