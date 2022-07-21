Watch CBS News
79-year-old man shot in shoulder in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 79-year-old man was shot in the shoulder Wednesday night in the Oliver neighborhood, the Baltimore Police Department said.

The elderly victim was "conscious and alert as he was being transported to an area hospital," police said. 

Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Lanvale Street about 8:05 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433 or  Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 9:54 PM

