$62 million transformation of Grace Medical Center celebrated in West Baltimore

The $62 million transformation of Grace Medical Center in West Baltimore is complete.

LifeBridge Health leaders on Tuesday celebrated the major milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours, and health screenings.

The former Bon Secour facility finished a five-year renovation project that involved a lot of community input.

"This was and always will be our community's vision," said Neil Meltzer, the president & CEO of LifeBridge Health. "The vision of all of you here today is to know that the people of West Baltimore deserve high-quality and accessible care close to home."

"We celebrate a promise kept"

Grace Medical Center is located on a corner tucked between West Fayette and Baltimore streets. The refreshed building, from known as Bon Secours, was initially established in 1919 by a group of nuns who moved to Baltimore from Paris, France.

"Since then, we've expanded services based on what the community asked for," said Michelle Berkley-Brown, the assistant vice president of operations at Grace Medical Center. "We've added services like pediatrics, women's health, and eye care."

Baltimore Councilmember John Bullock said reliable and nearby healthcare access is vital for the residents in West Baltimore.

"We know, for instance, that West Baltimore has dealt with a number of health disparities, and it's important to have that access in the neighborhood," Bullock said.

"We celebrate a promise kept, a promise to invest in West Baltimore, to listen to our community and to create a medical center that reflects the needs, the hopes, and the strength of the people we serve," said Amy Shlossman, the president of Grace Medical Center.

Holding healthcare, city leaders accountable

LifeBridge Health bought the former Bon Secours Hospital in 2019 and set in motion a five-year, $61.6 million plan to renovate this healthcare facility in West Baltimore, with its neighbors and the sisters of Bon Secours at the top of mind.

"Many told us about the promises over the years to the people of West Baltimore that never became a reality," Meltzer said. "And walking the halls of the old hospital one day, one of the sisters took me by the arm and said, 'Take care of our community.'"

Despite healthy skepticism, neighbors, patients, and community leaders, including Edna Manns-Lake, from the Fayette Street Outreach, made sure to hold developers, healthcare leaders, and lawmakers accountable in keeping the promise made to West Baltimore.

"I'm going to keep an eye on you, and I have," Manns-Lake said.

"Ms. Manns, as we affectionately call her, you stood on this stage, do you remember?" Meltzer said. "You said you would personally hold me accountable to get it done. I'm pleased to say I told you so."