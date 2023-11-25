6-year-old child, adult struck by vehicle in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 6-year-old child and an adult were injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.
The child and adult did not sustain life-threatening injuries when the vehicle struck them in the 400 block of Reedbird Avenue around 3:48 p.m., police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, according to authorities.
