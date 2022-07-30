59-year-old man dead following violent assault near Douglass Homes, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a violent assault that killed a man in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

Police say they found a 59-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the 1300 block of East Fayette Street around 8:40 p.m. on Friday.

An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Preliminary information has led investigators to believe that an unknown juvenile male dressed in all black repeatedly assaulted the man before fleeing the location.

Anyone with information about the deadly assault should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.