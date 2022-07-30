Watch CBS News
Crime

59-year-old man dead following violent assault near Douglass Homes, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a violent assault that killed a man in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

Police say they found a 59-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the 1300 block of East Fayette Street around 8:40 p.m. on Friday. 

An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Preliminary information has led investigators to believe that an unknown juvenile male dressed in all black repeatedly assaulted the man before fleeing the location.

Anyone with information about the deadly assault should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 4:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.