52-year-old man arrested after double shooting outside Carroll County restaurant

A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with a double shooting outside of a restaurant in Carroll County, the Maryland State Police said.

Matthew Tyler Hanks, of Sykesville, is accused of shooting two men during an altercation around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, in the unit block of Liberty Road in Eldersburg.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and other related charges.

Man arrested after shooting

Police said a 60-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were taken to the hospital following a shooting outside of a restaurant. Hanks was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said the three men knew each other before the shooting.

The gun police believe was involved in the shooting was recovered. There was no other threat to the public, police said.