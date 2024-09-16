40-year-old man shot and killed in Severn

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in the Severn community that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of Marlton Ct, Sunday evening around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers met with the caller, who walked them into a wooded area at the end of the street.

There, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

@AACoPD officers on scene of a contact shooting 8200 blk Marlton Ct., Severn. Officers and fire personnel on scene treating one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Please avoid the area while the investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/SDrO4L7QHP — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) September 16, 2024

Lifesaving measures were administered to the victim, and he was transported to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he later died.

The victim was identified by police as 40-year-old Anthony Lee Brown of Glen Burnie.

Homicide detectives believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information contact them at 410-222-4731.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.