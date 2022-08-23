Watch CBS News
4 shot in Baltimore overnight, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four people were hospitalized after separate shootings overnight across Baltimore City, police said. The extent of each victim's injuries was not immediately clear. 

Officers first responded at 10:37 p.m. to the 5600 block of Woodmount Avenue in North Baltimore for a shooting, where they found a 52-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was hospitalized with what police called a non-life-threatening injury. 

About an hour later, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert on the 1000 block of Gay Street in East Baltimore, where they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. He was hospitalized with what police called non-life-threatening injuries. 

Just 15 minutes later at 11:49 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard, where a 58-year-old man was found shot multiple times, police said. His condition is unknown. 

Hours later, officers responded at 3:02 a.m. to the 1000 block of New Hope Circle in Southeast Baltimore, where a 29-year-old man was found shot in the groin. He was hospitalized with what police called a non-life-threatening injury. 

Anyone with information in these shootings is asked to contact Baltimore police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
August 23, 2022 / 7:12 AM

First published on August 23, 2022 / 7:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

