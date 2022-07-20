Watch CBS News
Politics

4 incumbent congressmen win their primaries, Palombi and Parrott projected to win GOP primaries

By Brandon Weigel

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four incumbent Maryland congressmen have secured victory in their primary races.

The Associated Press projects House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-5th District), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-8th District), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-3rd District) and Rep. David Trone (D-6th District) have all held their party's nomination.

For the Republican Party, former Capitol police officer Chris Palombi will attempt to unseat Hoyer in the 5th congressional district, and Del. Neil Parrott will try to topple Trone in the 6th.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 10:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.