Crime

39-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Dundalk shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police have identified Antonio V. Harrison, 39, as the victim in a fatal shooting in Dundalk earlier this week.

On July 11 about 11:10 a.m., detectives responded to the scene of the shooting at Randolph and Martell avenues and found Harrison suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Tips can also be submitted through the county's iWATCH program or by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 5:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

