Maryland Weather: 30s and cloudy Monday evening, rain predicted for Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Expect another chilly night across the region. 

Clouds will increase tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s keeping temperatures warmer than last night. \

Rain chances will increase through the morning hours Tuesday, with scattered showers in the forecast through the afternoon temperatures will top out around 50. 

Scattered showers will continue to move through the area into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before tapering off. Wednesday afternoon looks dry for most areas.

Temps will reach around 60 for highs Wednesday afternoon.

More rain chances move in from the west Thursday into Friday as waves of low pressure move over the area. 

We'll remain in the 50s for highs to close out the week. 

Dry weather returns for most of the weekend, with more chances for rain arriving later Sunday into  early next week.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 6:58 AM

