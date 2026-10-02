3 swimmers rescued in Ocean City as storm damage created "dangerous rip currents"

Ocean City firefighters rescued three swimmers on Friday, and officials issued a swimming advisory due to dangerous ocean conditions.

Fire Department units were sent to the beach near 19th Street at around 9:13 a.m. after a report of multiple swimmers in distress, said a statement posted on Facebook.

Rescue swimmers from the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) were immediately deployed into the water to begin lifesaving measures.

After arriving on the scene, the leader of the operation requested additional resources, including assistance from the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit and the Ocean City Police Department Drone Unit.

"Two victims were safely brought back to shore by OCFD rescue swimmers. A third victim was pulled aboard a Maryland Natural Resources Police vessel by a OCFD rescue swimmer and was transported to the U.S. Coast Guard Station," the statement said.

Three people evaluated after rescue

All three individuals were evaluated after the incident. The rescue team said two refused additional medical treatment, while the third was transported for further evaluation.

"This incident is a reminder of just how quickly conditions in the ocean can change," said Incident Commander Derrick Simpson. "Our rescue swimmers entered the ocean and worked quickly alongside our public safety partners to get everyone safely out of the water. Just because you can see or stand on a sandbar does not mean you are safe."

The OCFD warned all beachgoers that sandbars, rip currents and changing tides can create dangerous conditions with little warning. It also cautioned that when no trained lifeguards are available, swimmers should stay out of the water. The Ocean City Beach Patrol is currently off duty for the season.

Swim advisory issued due to dangerous conditions

Earlier Friday, a swimming advisory was issued or Ocean City.

The advisory stated that beachgoers were strongly advised to avoid swimming the in ocean "due to dangerous ocean conditions and high risk of rip currents." These currents "can be powerful and unpredictable, even for experienced swimmers," the advisory added.

It explained that damage from last week's nor'easter had "created sandbars along the shoreline with breaks in the sandbar that are producing strong and dangerous rip currents." The storm generated flooding and beach erosion that caused portions of the beach and dunes to wash away.

Impacts from the nor'easter prompted organizers of the city's Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the multi-day music event last weekend.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it had awarded a contract to rebuild the beach in Ocean City.