Contract awarded to rebuild Ocean City beach after nor'easter storm damage

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has awarded a contract to rebuild the beach in Ocean City after a powerful nor'easter storm that hit the area last weekend.

The storm generated flooding and beach erosion in the city, where portions of the beach and dunes were washed away. Last weekend's nor-easter brought heavy rain and gusty winds to coastal areas along the U.S. East Coast.

The flooding and erosion prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel all days of the music festival.

The USACE said in a statement that it awarded a $25.7 million rebuilding contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Houston, Texas. The contract covers the "renourishment of the beach in Ocean City following a powerful nor'easter that brought flooding and beach erosion to the coastal community, washing away portions of the beach and dunes."

The renourishment project will involve placing about 982,000 cubic yards of sand to restore the engineered sand ridge to its full elevation on the beach. The work is expected to begin between late 2026 and early 2027, the USACE said.

The ridge, or beach berm, is the wide, flat beach in front of the boardwalk and dunes. It is an engineered beach maintained by the USACE that belongs to a larger project that seeks to minimize storm risks along Maryland's Atlantic Coast. Engineering methods of the USACE aim to use sand and vegetation to shield areas from severe storm surges and flooding.

"We are aware of the significant erosion in Ocean City following this weekend's storm and are working with our local and state partners to ensure continued risk reduction throughout the region," said USACE Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis B. Pera.

"Every year, we welcome more than 8 million visitors to these shores. What many people enjoying these beaches don't realize is that this iconic stretch of sand is also a critical line of defense—a massive engineering shield protecting our vital infrastructure."

Ocean City's beaches are generally renourished every four years, according to the USACE. While routine maintenance work was already scheduled prior to the storm, "the timing allows USACE to directly address the recent erosion during the upcoming work.," the USACE said.

Officials said the beach in Ocean City has been renourished seven times since the initial construction was completed in 1994. The most recent beach renourishment contract was completed in 2021.