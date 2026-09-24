Oceans Calling Festival cancels Friday performances as nor'easter approaches

Maryland's Oceans Calling Festival has been forced to cancel its Friday lineup due to coastal flooding that's impacting the site in Ocean City.

The area is under a coastal flood warning Thursday and Friday, with moderate flooding expected during the high tide cycles.

This comes as a powerful nor'easter develops off the East Coast. Maryland's eastern seaboard is expected to see coastal flooding and beach erosion from the storm, as well as gusty winds and some rain showers into the weekend.

The festival site already saw flooding and beach erosion Thursday morning, and the next high tides are set for 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Friday.

"Friday will not move forward as planned"

Festival organizers shared the update Thursday morning, saying they are unable to complete their setup in time.

"Despite the extraordinary efforts of our production, site, safety teams, and the city staff/officials the impacts of this week's continued weather, including beach erosion that affected the festival site, have made it impossible to safely complete the build in time for Friday," organizers said on social media, adding, "Friday will not move forward as planned. The safety of our fans, artists, crew, and community comes first."

Among the artists scheduled to perform Friday were Dave Matthews Band, Hootie & the Blowfish, Ludacris and O.A.R.

Festival organizers said Friday single-day tickets that were bought through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded, along with 33% of 3-day tickets.

At this point, it's unclear if the show will go on as scheduled Saturday and Sunday.

"We are working very hard to get the show up for the remainder of the weekend, and hoping the conditions improve," organizers said on social media.

Maryland's nor'easter forecast

The developing nor'easter will stay safely off of Maryland's coast, but due to its size and intensity, some impacts are still likely.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect for many areas of central and southern Chesapeake Bay, as well as the back bays near Ocean City and for the Ocean City inlet. A coastal flood warning is also in effect for Anne Arundel County.

Up to 1 foot of water above dry ground is expected during the early morning high tides.

In addition to coastal flooding, the Atlantic Ocean beaches from Assateague Island to the Delaware Beaches will endure a long duration of large waves and beach erosion. While many inland spots stay dry, our coastal neighborhoods could experience occasional showers now through the weekend.

Stick with the WJZ First Alert Weather team for the latest updates on the developing storm.