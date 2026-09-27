A lingering nor'easter will bring more rain and wind across Maryland today

A powerful nor'easter will bring lingering impacts across our area through the afternoon followed by rain and wind tapering off through the evening and overnight as the system starts to move away from the coast.

Cloudy, cool, and wet end to the weekend

Most of today will be cloudy and cool with temperatures holding in the upper 50s and lower 60s as bands of light to moderate rain showers rotate across Baltimore and points to the north and east. Winds this afternoon could gust to near 30 mph with a few higher gusts possible in extreme Northeastern Maryland. By this evening our rain chances will drop as the storm moves away. Overnight temperatures hold in the upper 50s with a few left over showers will possible by daybreak Monday. It will be cloudy and breezy for most of Monday but some late sunshine is possible towards early evening. Highs on Monday will reach back up to near 70.

Sunny and warmer conditions return to Maryland beginning Tuesday

Look for more sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into the mid week high with afternoon highs reaching in the upper 70s and the lower 80s by Friday. A few showers will be possible by next weekend.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team through the weekend for further updates on timing and impacts from this nor'easter.