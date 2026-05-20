3 Baltimore County middle school students arrested after video shows assault on minor

Three middle school girls were arrested after Baltimore County police said they assaulted another minor in Owings Mills on Monday.

Officers were called to a home on Spectator Lane, where they found a 13-year-old girl unconscious in the home. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said. No adults were home at the time of the incident, police said.

The girls suspected in the incident range in age from 12 to 14 years old, police said. They were arrested, charged with assault, and later released to their parents, according to the department.

Police said the incident did not happen at the victim's home.

Video shows the alleged attack

A video was shared widely on social media depicting what happened.

The school is asking parents to talk with their children and tell them not to share the video.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-1279 or 410-887-4636.

Pikesville school sends letter to families

Two of the suspects are students at Pikesville Middle School. Principal Nicole Bridges called the incident "unacceptable" in a letter sent to families.

The victim is not a student at the school.

"The reports of what occurred are deeply troubling," Bridges said. "The actions of these students do not represent our school community and are completely unacceptable. Please know that in addition to any action by law enforcement, all Pikesville Middle School students involved in this assault will also receive serious school consequences. We hold our students to the highest standards, and dangerous behaviors will not be tolerated."

School officials are working with police to investigate the incident.

Parents react to the video

Neighbors in the Queen Anne Village say they are horrified by the video.

"Why would they do this?" said Leslie, who's lived in the neighborhood since the 1990s. "These children definitely should be held responsible and not let out of detention because you don't know what they're going to do next."

"it's hard to watch, and me and my family talked about it," Isaiah Orr said. "We just are just thinking about precautions and things we need to take and put into place to make sure that you know everyone around us is safe."

Parents in the neighborhood say they hope something like this doesn't happen again. They also say it's important to teach children kindness and respect from a young age.

"To have respect and discipline, respect each other, respect others, and you have to be careful with the company you keep around," Orr added.