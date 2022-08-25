Watch CBS News
24-year-old man dead, 6 injured in Park Heights mass shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE--- Baltimore police reveal that four of the people shot on Wednesday in Park Heights are in "critical" condition. 

According to police, a 24-year-old man is dead and four other men are in "critical" condition.

Additionally, a 70-year-old male is in stable condition  while  a 55-year-old male's condition is "unknown".

The victim who died from yesterday's shooting is a 24-year-old male, according to police.

Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.

A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  

First published on August 25, 2022 / 5:56 AM

