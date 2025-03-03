No Charges for officers in fatal 2024 shooting of man in West Baltimore, Maryland AG rules

No charges will be filed in a 2024 shooting involving police in West Baltimore, the Maryland Attorney General's Office said Monday.

On October 9, 2024, around 8:45 p.m., an officer with the Baltimore Police Department saw a car go the wrong way on a one-way street and struck a parked vehicle.

The officer approached the vehicle and asked to speak with the driver, Robert Nedd Jr., and asked him to exit the vehicle and sit on a nearby curb.

After sitting on the curb for a few seconds, Nedd stood up and ran away from the officer.

The officer began pursuing Nedd on foot and called for backup. Police caught up with Nedd as he entered a wooded area near the intersection of Argyle Avenue and Pitcher Street, ordering him to stop and show police his hands.

Nedd did not comply and brandished a gun, according to the OAG. After seeing the weapon, police reportedly fired shots. Nedd died at the scene. Investigators recovered a loaded handgun near the scene.

The OAG said it will not prosecute the officers involved in the shooting after determining that none of the officers committed a crime under Maryland Law.