Baltimore Police kill man running away, hiding in ditch with weapon, commissioner says

Police shoot and kill man running, hiding in ditch with weapon

BALTIMORE - At least three officers shot and killed a man who ran away following a crash and hid in a ditch with a weapon in West Baltimore Wednesday evening, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Police were patrolling the area of Pennsylvania Avenue around 8:45 p.m. when they saw a driver go the wrong way on a one-way street and struck another vehicle.

While the driver was sitting on the curb for a crash investigation, he ran away from police and was chased to Argyle Avenue where he was found hiding in a ditch, according to police.

BPD is on the scene of a police-involved shooting in the 1600 block of Argyle Avenue. More information will be provided. pic.twitter.com/VkWtzYLbFQ — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 10, 2024

Worley said officers told the man to come out of the ditch and show his hands when they noticed a gun and fired shots. He died at the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Worley said no officers were injured and it is not immediately clear if the man shot his gun.

"We don't know if he fired his weapon yet," Worley said. "From what we could tell, (the gun) was in his hands."

Worley said the officers will be on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.