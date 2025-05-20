20-year-old dies days after Baltimore County shooting, police say

A 20-year-old man died on Monday, May 19, five days after he was shot in Baltimore County, prompting a homicide investigation, according to police.

Police said Tyler Tunstalle was shot around 6:50 p.m. on May 14 in the area of Hollins Ferry Road and Lansdowne Road in Halethorpe.

Tunstalle was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-887-4636 (INFO) or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP). Those providing information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Crime data: 16 homicide victims in Baltimore County

According to Baltimore County's crime data dashboard, there have been 16 homicide victims in 2025.

Halethorpe is one of the top homicide locations in Baltimore County, with three, according to the dashboard.

Recent deadly shootings in Baltimore County

On May 2, a man died and three others were injured in a shooting outside of a shopping center in Woodlawn, in Baltimore County, according to police.

Police said 28-year-old Elijah Lamback died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside Azuz Hookah Lounge.

"A lot of people [were] in the parking lot just having fun, and then the gunshots happened in that lounge," said business owner Mercy Akiumbeni.

On April 13, a 16-year-old was shot and killed behind Meadow Lane Apartments in Arbutus.

"That's scary... it is, it's really scary when you don't hear that that often," said neighbor Sherry Somerville.

In March, a 16-year-old was shot and killed after being chased onto the property of Lansdowne High School, according to police.

Officers said the teen took off to the Lansdowne High School grounds, where he was shot, fell down, and was then shot a couple more times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"This is a tragic incident of a young man taken too soon, and we have to do better for students and children around the county," Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young said.