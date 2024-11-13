Watch CBS News
Local News

Glen Burnie mother to appear in court after child dies with fentanyl in her system

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Woman charged in death of her 2 year-old toddle scheduled to appear in court
Woman charged in death of her 2 year-old toddle scheduled to appear in court 00:30

BALTIMORE -- A Glen Burnie mother is set to appear in court Wednesday after her 2-year-old daughter died with fentanyl in her system in November. 

Following her daughter's death, Tiffany Lynee Carr, 34 was charged with involuntary manslaughter, child neglect, reckless endangerment and related charges. 

According to charging documents, Carr admitted to being the child's only caretaker while using heroin and crack cocaine multiple times a day. 

The 2-year-old was found unresponsive in an apartment in mid-August, and an autopsy revealed that she had ingested fentanyl. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.