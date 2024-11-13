Glen Burnie mother to appear in court after child dies with fentanyl in her system

Woman charged in death of her 2 year-old toddle scheduled to appear in court

BALTIMORE -- A Glen Burnie mother is set to appear in court Wednesday after her 2-year-old daughter died with fentanyl in her system in November.

Following her daughter's death, Tiffany Lynee Carr, 34 was charged with involuntary manslaughter, child neglect, reckless endangerment and related charges.

According to charging documents, Carr admitted to being the child's only caretaker while using heroin and crack cocaine multiple times a day.

The 2-year-old was found unresponsive in an apartment in mid-August, and an autopsy revealed that she had ingested fentanyl.