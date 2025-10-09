Baltimore to award $2 million in opioid restitution grants to community groups

Baltimore City will award $2 million from the Opioid Restitution Fund to local organizations through a competitive grant application process, according to the mayor's office.

The announcement follows last year's recommendation by the Opioid Restitution Advisory Board, which urged the city to use settlement funds from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

It also comes just one day after the city experienced its third mass overdose incident in four months.

The Mayor's Office and the Office of Overdose Response released a timeline, allowing community organizations time to prepare their submissions before the application opens. The full application process begins October 23.

The grants will be awarded in three tiers. Some groups could receive as much as $500,000. Applications will be evaluated based on need and impact.

Grant funds aim to boost access to low-barrier social support services and mobile treatment—particularly in areas disproportionately affected by overdose.

Organizations on the ground say they've been doing this work with limited support and are ready for the chance to scale up.

"I'm a young person. I see the vision for Baltimore," Young Elder with the University of Maryland Baltimore's Embrace Resource Center said. "But our young people need investment, strategic investment, and wraparound services —that is what overdose prevention looks like."

The mayor said this initiative is only the beginning.