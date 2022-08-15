2 killed, 1 injured after Mustang overturns in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE -- Two men were killed and a third was hurt early Sunday after their car overturned and two of them were ejected from the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

A Ford Mustang was heading east on Cranbrook Road near Greenside Drive about 2 a.m. when it veered off the road, Baltimore County Police said. Police said the car hit a fire hydrant and some trees before it overturned, ejecting the driver and a passenger.

A second passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, remained inside the vehicle, police said.

Elvis Espinoza, 20, died at the scene, while Salvador Melara, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. The other passenger, identified as a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.