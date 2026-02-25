1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in NW Baltimore

One person died, and another is in critical condition after a shooting on Wednesday evening in Northwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road, where two people were found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Homicide victims responded due to the severity of the injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore crime

On Wednesday morning, police reported 17 homicides in Baltimore City this year, compared to 19 at this point in 2025. There have also been 39 non-fatal shootings this year, compared to 35 last year.

Baltimore's Gun Violence Tracker, compiled by CBS News, of the 427 people shot in Baltimore City in the past 12 months, the majority are between the ages of 22 and 25.

In 2025, Baltimore reported 130 homicides, it's fewest in nearly 50 years.