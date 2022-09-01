$1M lotto ticket sold at Baltimore County liquor store

BALTIMORE -- One lucky lotto player is a million dollars richer after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a liquor store in Windsor Mill according to the Maryland Lottery.

The ticket was sold at Milford Liquors located at 8100 Liberty Road. Wednesday's drawing made the buyer a millionaire.

The winner missed the right to claim the jackpot by the Powerball. With the last ball they would be a whopping $148 million richer. But still, a million bucks is nothing to scoff at.

Milford Liquors scored a $2,500 bonus from the sale of that ticket.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of the tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center.

Correction: This article previously stated Milford Liquor was in Baltimore City.