16-year-old injured by gunfire in Baltimore's McCulloh Homes neighborhood

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Baltimore's McCulloh Homes neighborhood.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Watty Court. The male teenager was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.



First published on May 14, 2023 / 11:00 PM

