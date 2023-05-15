16-year-old injured by gunfire in Baltimore's McCulloh Homes neighborhood

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Baltimore's McCulloh Homes neighborhood.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Watty Court. The male teenager was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.