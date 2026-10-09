Anne Arundel County launches $150k grant program to boost security for houses of worship

Anne Arundel County is launching a new $150,000 grant program to help local houses of worship and nonprofits protect themselves against hate crimes and other threats.

The county council unanimously approved the funding in June after local churches had been battling security concerns.

In 2023, several houses of worship in Anne Arundel County were targeted in a string of vandalism and hate crime incidents, including an estimated $100,000 in damage at Fowler United Methodist Church in Annapolis.

One synagogue that WJZ's Caroline Foreback spoke to says the funding could help ease a growing financial burden.

"When I was growing up, you didn't have a police officer or security guard standing at the door. Now, kids don't know anything other than that," Ari Goldstein, a rabbi at Temple Beth Shalom, said.

Goldstein says rising antisemitism has forced his congregation to ramp up security.

"Anytime there's a person in the building, there's a police officer here – that's a big expense which we were not necessarily prepared to take on," Goldstein said.

Faith-based organizations and nonprofits can now cover the cost of security cameras, building upgrades, and guards under the pilot program.

"We're very happy that the county has created this program for us being a synagogue in these times…it's very difficult to ensure the safety of our members and our visitors," Stephen Sutton said, a board member at Congregation Kneseth Israel.

Goldstein says the Jewish Federation of the Chesapeake helped advocate for the funding, which he hopes will continue beyond this year.

"I think it sends an important message, which is that they care about the security of the various different faith-based institutions. This isn't just for synagogues; it's for all faiths that feel like they need to have security," Goldstein said.

To learn more or submit an application, visit the county's Office of Emergency Management website.