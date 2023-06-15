Black Lives Matter sign vandalized at church in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - A Black Lives Matter sign at Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton was vandalized Wednesday, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Around 9:45 a.m. on June 14, officers responded to a report of destruction to property at the church, located at 8424 Piney Orchard Parkway.

An investigation revealed that the church's "Black Lives Matter" sign had been vandalized around 10 p.m. the previous evening.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

The suspects, described as three males of unknown race and age who were wearing masks, remain unidentified.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact police at (410) 222-6155.

Tips can be reported to the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.