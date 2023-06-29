Arrests made in string of hate crimes against Anne Arundel County churches

BALTIMORE -- Police announced arrests in a string of thefts, vandalism, destruction and burglaries against churches in Anne Arundel County this month, police said Thursday.

The suspects are charged with hate crimes, and one of them is accused in multiple incidents.

Jarren Alexander, a 24-year-old from Annapolis, has been charged in connection with incidents at Fowler United Methodist Church and St. Phillips Episcopal Church.

Officers responded on June 9 at 9 a.m. to Fowler United Methodist Church, where they found a broken window and significant damage to the interior of the church. The damage was estimated to be $100,000.

The next day, a church sign was destroyed at St. Phillips Episcopal Church. Three days later, statues at the same church were vandalized.

Police said Alexander was identified Wednesday with the "assistance of an astute patrol officer." He is being held without bail.

Alexander is also under suspicion of vandalizing Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Annapolis, where church signs were vandalized and flower beds were destroyed.

Blake Krenzer, 19, and Brandon Krenzer, 19, of Gambrills have been charged for alleged involvement in the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter and Pride signs at the Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church.

Officers responded to the Odenton church on the morning of June 14, where they found the vandalized signs. An investigation revealed the vandalism had happened around 10 p.m. the previous evening.

Police said the Krenzers were identified with the help of the public.

"I want to congratulate the good men and women in our Anne Arundel County police department, the detectives and community that supported them in their work," said County Executive Pittman in a statement Thursday. "Any perpetrators who think that a house of worship is a place to express their hate should learn that justice will prevail."

