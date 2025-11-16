13-year-old shot multiple times in West Baltimore neighborhood

A 13-year-old boy is stable after he was shot multiple times Sunday evening in West Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 2200 block of McCulloh Street, where the teen was found wounded from gunshot wounds to the leg and arm.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the police at 410-396-2477 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Baltimore children involved in shootings

According to the Baltimore Gun Violence Tracker, 40 children have been shot in Baltimore City within the past 12 months, with the majority of those between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.

During that time frame, Sunday's shooting was the first of a 13-year-old in Baltimore City.

In 2024, 43 children were shot, including nine fatalities. In 2023, 102 children were shot, with 15 of them killed, according to data.

Crime reductions in Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott continued to tout the city's homicide and shooting reductions in a press release earlier this month.

Scott said Baltimore had nine homicides and 25 shootings in October. Additionally, Baltimore has had a 31.7% decrease in homicides and a 22% decline in non-fatal shootings.

The mayor said that, as of November 1, aggravated assaults are down 11%, auto thefts are down 30%, carjackings are down 34%, and robberies are down 29% compared to this time last year.

"This progress is not a coincidence," Scott said. "The reductions we are seeing are the direct result of everyone — the brave men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, our community violence intervention ecosystem, my Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Office of the Attorney General, the State's Attorney's Office, and most importantly, our residents — working together toward a shared vision for a safer, stronger Baltimore."