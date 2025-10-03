Baltimore County Police obtain warrant for suspect who stabbed 12-year-old boy in Dundalk

Baltimore County Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect who stabbed a 12-year-old boy early Friday morning.

According to police, around 4:45 a.m., units responded to reports of a stabbing at the 3000 block of Liberty Parkway in Dundalk.

When they arrived, the 12-year-old male was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, police announced that they had secured an arrest warrant for the suspect who committed the crime and designated it as a domestic matter.

Authorities did not release any additional information about the suspect.

"At this time, there are no outstanding subjects being sought by officers, and there is no ongoing threat to the community," police said in a press release.

Crime in Baltimore County

Crime has been trending down in Baltimore County since reaching a peak level of 5,287 cases in October of 2023, according to their crime dashboard.

Data shows that the majority of crimes committed in the county are against property rather than people or society.

24,518 total offenses have been reported so far in 2025, resulting in 20,964 cases.

Most crimes committed in 2025 have come from the 21222 zip code in Dundalk, which has recorded 870 theft and 863 assault offenses.

On Wednesday, a Baltimore County man was arrested after he caused a powerful explosion on his property in July.

On Tuesday, police found 59-year-old Susan Cope dead inside a Baltimore County home while responding to a "non-urgent" welfare check on English Run Circle in the Sparks Glencoe community.

Police are investigating the circumstances of Cope's death, which they deemed "suspicious".

Also on Tuesday, an elderly man and woman died after an apparent murder-suicide in Timonium, according to police.