10-year-old taken into custody after crashing stolen car in East Baltimore

A 10-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after crashing a stolen car into a stop sign in East Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.

The child was with a 12-year-old passenger when they crashed at 23rd and Barclay streets.

Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen said there were no serious injuries.

"This incident is deeply concerning, not just because a stolen vehicle was involved, but because a 10-year-old child was behind the wheel," Cogen said. "Thankfully, no one was seriously injured today, because this situation could have easily ended in tragedy for the child, his passenger, our deputies, or innocent members of the community."

In a statement, Cogen encouraged the community to help troubled youth.

"Our deputies responded quickly and professionally to stop a dangerous situation and protect the public," Cogan said. "But moments like this also remind us that enforcement alone cannot be the only answer. When children this young are becoming involved in criminal activity, it is a sign that intervention, mentorship, and support are critically needed."

The sheriff said the department is working with community organizations, such as the Maryland SPCA and the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), to launch a juvenile diversion pilot program for young people to complete community service while working with and caring for animals.

"We believe programs like this can help create accountability, build empathy, and provide positive structure for youth who need guidance and support," Cogan said.