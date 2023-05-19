Watch CBS News
10-acre fire in White Hall required firefighters from multiple Maryland counties, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Several of Maryland's fire companies worked together to battle a fire that consumed 10 acres of woods in White Hall on Thursday, according to fire officials.

The fire started in the 4900 block of Norrisville Road. It was reported around 4:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters from Baltimore County, Harford County, York County, and the Maryland Forestry Services, banded together to put out the flames, which also damaged a house, according to fire officials.

Volunteer firefighters from Jarrettsville assisted, too, fire officials said.

It took nearly four dozen firefighters to extinguish the fire, according to fire officials.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 9:10 PM

