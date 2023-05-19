10-acre fire in White Hall required firefighters from multiple Maryland counties, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Several of Maryland's fire companies worked together to battle a fire that consumed 10 acres of woods in White Hall on Thursday, according to fire officials.

The fire started in the 4900 block of Norrisville Road. It was reported around 4:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters from Baltimore County, Harford County, York County, and the Maryland Forestry Services, banded together to put out the flames, which also damaged a house, according to fire officials.

Volunteer firefighters from Jarrettsville assisted, too, fire officials said.

It took nearly four dozen firefighters to extinguish the fire, according to fire officials.