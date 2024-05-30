Trump guilty in "hush money" trial as jury reaches verdict on felony charges

Trump guilty in "hush money" trial as jury reaches verdict on felony chargesget the free app
Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies by the jury in his "hush money" trial in New York on Thursday, a momentous decision that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime.
The 12 New Yorkers who made up the jury found that Trump violated the law by falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. They found him guilty on all counts at the end of their second day of deliberations.
The presumptive Republican nominee for president is now also a convicted felon.
The verdict was handed down in the same Manhattan courtroom where Trump has been on trial for the past six weeks. Trump stared at each juror as they confirmed their vote to convict. He angrily denounced the decision in the hallway outside the courtroom, vowing to fight the conviction.
Jurors sided with prosecutors who said that Trump authorized the plan to falsify checks and related records in an effort to prevent voters from learning of an alleged sexual encounter with Daniels. Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the conspiracy spanned his 2016 campaign and continued well into his first year in the White House. Trump denied having sex with Daniels and pleaded not guilty.
Justice Juan Merchan set a sentencing date of July 11. Trump could face up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count, but Merchan has wide leeway when imposing a sentence, and could limit the punishment to a fine, probation or home confinement.
White House spokesman issues brief statement: "We respect the rule of law"
Ian Sams, a spokesperson in the White House Counsel's Office, issued a brief statement in response to the verdict: "We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment."
Can a president pardon himself?
The first-ever felony conviction of a former president — and one who is again running for the office — has raised legal questions about whether a president may pardon himself. (The hypothetical doesn't apply in this case, since the charges are on the state level. But Trump also faces two outstanding federal cases.)
"The big unanswered question is whether the president might be able to pardon himself," Jeffrey Crouch, an assistant professor of American politics at American University and an expert on executive clemency. "No president has ever tried it, so we don't know what the result would be if it was attempted."
The Constitution gives the president broad power to pardon federal crimes, except in cases involving impeachment. The president also can't pardon state offenses, like the charges in New York. Apart from that, in explicit terms, the Constitution is quiet. And history and precedent don't offer significant insight, says Harvard constitutional scholar Mark Tushnet.
"The arguments about whether a president can pardon himself are not only unsettled in the sense that they haven't come up before, but they're also unsettled in the sense that reasonable lawyers could look at the materials and say either result is legally defensible," Tushnet said.
How Trump's conviction could impact the 2024 presidential race
Trump's conviction adds another layer of uncertainty to an already unprecedented presidential campaign.
As a convicted felon, Trump is not prevented from continuing to campaign for president, since the Constitution does not prohibit candidates from running for president even if they are convicted of a crime. In fact, there is precedent for a candidate running from behind bars: In 1920, Socialist Party candidate Eugene V. Debs ran for president from a federal penitentiary in Atlanta.
Trump is the first former U.S. president to be found guilty of felonies, and the first major party candidate to run for office after being found guilty of a crime. The conviction could affect how Trump campaigns from now until November, depending on the appeals process and what kind of sentence he receives. Politically, the public's view of the trial largely split along party lines in recent polling, but the guilty verdict gives the Biden campaign a potentially potent new weapon in their arsenal.
Can Trump still become president after his felony conviction?
Trump's conviction does not disqualify him from becoming president again if he wins at the ballot box in November.
The Constitution imposes very few prerequisites for the presidency — a candidate must be at least 35 years of age, natural-born citizens and a U.S. resident for a minimum of 14 years. It says nothing about the impact of a felony conviction on a president's ability to serve.
"The short answer is yes, that there's no constitutional bar," said Corey Brettschneider, a lawyer and professor of political science at Brown University and author of "The Presidents and the People." "The Constitution lays out some specific requirements of what's required … but there's nothing explicitly in the Constitution about being convicted of a crime as a disqualification."
Judge sets Trump sentencing for July 11
Before adjourning the court, Trump's lead attorney Todd Blanche said the defense would prefer a sentencing date of mid to late July.
Merchan set the sentencing date for July 11 at 10 a.m. He asked the defense to submit any motions no later than June 13, and said prosecutors must respond by June 27.
Merchan then said the parties were excused. Trump grabbed his son Eric's hand as he exited the courtroom.
Trump slams jury's decision as a "disgrace," vows to fight verdict
Trump spoke to reporters in the hallway outside the courtroom, reacting angrily to the jury's unanimous verdict and railing against the judge.
"This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt," Trump said, reiterating the criticism he has leveled at the court since the trial began.
The presumptive GOP nominee said the case is "far from over."
"The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here," Trump said. "We'll fight to the end."
Judge thanks jurors for their service in "very stressful" case
After the jury was read in court, Merchan thanked the jurors for their service, noting that the court started the jury selection process on April 15.
"That's a long time to be away from your jobs, your families, your responsibilities, but not only that — you were engaged in a very stressful … task," he said. "I admire how involved you were, how engaged you were throughout this task."
He told them they're free to speak about their service, but aren't required to.
"No one can make you do anything that you don't want to do. The choice is yours," he said.
Merchan asked to meet with them in the jury room to thank them personally. He said he is not allowed to discuss the case or facts, but would also like feedback about what was done right and wrong.
"At this time, I thank you for your service, you're excused," he said.
"Guilty, guilty, guilty": Trump convicted on all counts
In a process that took just minutes, the foreperson of the jury said the jurors had reached consensus on a verdict.
One by one, the foreperson read through the verdict for each count: "Guilty. Guilty. Guilty."
Each juror was asked individually if they agreed with the verdict. Trump stared directly at each one as they confirmed their decision.
Jury enters courtroom to read verdict
Merchan is sitting with his hand over his mouth, leaning with one arm on the judges table and looking straight ahead into the courtroom. He asked court officers to bring in the jury.
"Are we ready to bring out the jury?" he asked.
No jurors appeared to look at Trump as they entered.
What happens if Trump is convicted?
When the judge overseeing Trump's criminal trial found on May 6 that the defendant had violated a gag order for a 10th time, he told him that "the last thing I want to do is to put you in jail."
"You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president, as well," said Justice Juan Merchan, reflecting on the momentous weight of such a decision.
Whether to jail the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for president is a choice that Merchan may soon face again, if jurors in Trump's "hush money" case have voted to convict him.
What exactly would happen if the jury finds Trump guilty is difficult to predict. Trump is being tried in New York state court, where judges have broad authority to determine when sentences are handed down after convictions and what exactly they will be, according to former Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin. That differs from federal court, where there's typically a waiting period between a conviction and sentencing.
"It's much more informally done in state court. I've had cases where the jury comes back and says, 'guilty,' and the judge thanks the jury, and excuses them, and says, 'Let's sentence the defendant right now," said Levin. "Obviously, everything's a little different about this case than the typical case."
Verdict came as judge was prepared to send jurors home
Just before 4:15 p.m., Merchan, the judge, said in court that he was prepared to dismiss the jurors for the day at 4:30, and have them reconvene for a third day of deliberations on Friday. Then, minutes later, he said jurors had sent a note, saying they had reached a verdict.
What is Trump charged with?
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsification of business records in the first degree, which is a felony in New York state.
Each charge corresponds to a document that was created to pay Michael Cohen $35,000 a month in 2017: the checks themselves, the invoices Cohen sent to get reimbursed and the vouchers the Trump Organization used to record the payment.
Prosecutors say those checks were meant to reimburse Cohen for the $130,000 "hush money" payment that he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier. Trump's defense said the payments to Cohen were to pay for his legal services.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts and denied all wrongdoing.
Jurors tell judge they have reached a verdict
In a note to the judge at 4:20 p.m., the jurors said they had reached a verdict, and asked for 30 minutes to fill out the verdict form.