Live Update: Baltimore Ravens lead Seattle Seahawks 7-0
The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium for Week 9 of the NFL 2023 Season. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Join us here for live updates.
Ravens defense hold strong
The Ravens defense does the job and forces a 3 and out for Seattle.
Lamar strip sack
Lamar Jackson is strip sacked and the Seahawks recover. It's Jackson's 9th fumble of the season.
Geno Stone!!
Geno Stone does it again! The safety comes up with his NFL leading 6th interception of the season. The Ravens take over.
Touchdown, Gus the Bus!
Touchdown Ravens! After scoring 3 touchdowns last week, Gus Edwards takes it in from 4 yards out. Ravens lead the Seahawks 7-0.
Scoreless Game after 1
After the end of the 1st quarter the game is scoreless 0-0. The Ravens are driving and have the ball at the Seahawks 32-yard line.
Madubuike SACK!
Justin Madubuike sacks Geno Smith to force another Seattle punt. 7 1/2 sack of the season for Madubuike.
Ravens forced to punt
On 3rd and 12 the Ravens only gain 9 and are forced to punt.
Big block Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney gets his hand on Geno Smith's pass on 3rd and 4, the Seahawks forced to punt.
