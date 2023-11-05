Watch CBS News

Live Update: Baltimore Ravens lead Seattle Seahawks 7-0

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium for Week 9 of the NFL 2023 Season. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Join us here for live updates.  

 

Ravens defense hold strong

The Ravens defense does the job and forces a 3 and out for Seattle.  

By Miyah Tucker
 

Lamar strip sack

Lamar Jackson is strip sacked and the Seahawks recover. It's Jackson's 9th fumble of the season.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

Injury Report

By Miyah Tucker
 

Geno Stone!!

Geno Stone does it again! The safety comes up with his NFL leading 6th interception of the season. The Ravens take over. 

By Miyah Tucker
 

Touchdown, Gus the Bus!

Touchdown Ravens! After scoring 3 touchdowns last week, Gus Edwards takes it in from 4 yards out. Ravens lead the Seahawks 7-0. 

By Miyah Tucker
 

Scoreless Game after 1

After the end of the 1st quarter the game is scoreless 0-0. The Ravens are driving and have the ball at the Seahawks 32-yard line.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

Madubuike SACK!

Justin Madubuike sacks Geno Smith to force another Seattle punt. 7 1/2 sack of the season for Madubuike.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

Ravens forced to punt

On 3rd and 12 the Ravens only gain 9 and are forced to punt.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

Big block Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney gets his hand on Geno Smith's pass on 3rd and 4, the Seahawks forced to punt.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

Happy Game Day Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium for Week 9 of the NFL 2023 Season. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. on WJZ. Unable to watch the game live? Join us here for latest game day updates.  

By Miyah Tucker
