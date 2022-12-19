Man allegedly brandished gun in Hanover road rage incident

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

BALTIMORE -- A man allegedly brandished a gun at a driver and his daughter after a road rage incident over the weekend in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the reported incident. The victim told police that he and the suspect were stopped at a red light at Arundel Mills Boulevard and Route 100 when the suspect got a black handgun from the center console, waved it, and pointed it at him and his daughter, who is a juvenile.

The victim was able to leave the scene, and told police the suspect continued south on Arundel Mills Boulevard.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.