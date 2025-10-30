Your vote could shape Georgia's energy future: PSC seats up for election Tuesday

As early voting ends and Georgians get ready to head to the polls on Tuesday, the outcome of two little-known races could have a big impact on your monthly electricity bill.

Two seats are up for grabs on Georgia's Public Service Commission (PSC) — the state's elected body that regulates electricity, gas, and phone service. While it's not as high-profile as a governor's race or a Senate contest, the PSC's decisions directly affect how much residents pay for power and where that power comes from.

Cooling tower's three, left, and four are seen at the nuclear reactor facility at the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Waynesboro, Georgia. Mike Stewart / AP

Faith in action: Mobilizing the vote

At a recent voter engagement event in Atlanta, volunteers with Georgia Interfaith Power and Light were busy sending text messages — more than 700,000 in total — encouraging Georgians to vote in Tuesday's election.

The nonprofit is nonpartisan, but it's driven by a sense of moral urgency.

"We believe that a vote is a kind of prayer for the world you want to live in," said Reverend Jay Horton of Georgia Interfaith Power and Light.

He says faith communities across the state are mobilizing not for a political candidate, but for the planet and the people who live on it.

"The Public Service Commission determines how much energy Georgia provides, who pays for that energy, and where that energy comes from," Horton explained. "With new data centers moving into the state, energy demand is skyrocketing — making these two seats especially critical right now."

Why It Matters

The PSC has approved six rate hikes in just three years, adding roughly $43 a month to the average household bill. For families and seniors on fixed incomes, those costs can quickly add up.

"Most of us don't know exactly what they do or what they're about," said volunteer Carol Tucker-Burden, "but it affects all of us."

Tucker-Burden, who's preparing to retire, says she's worried about rising bills and what they'll mean for people living on limited incomes.

"We all have to pass the word to someone else," she added. "So they're no longer left in the dark."

High Stakes in Districts 2 and 3

Voters in Districts 2 and 3, which cover much of metro Atlanta, Athens, and Savannah, will choose who represents them on the five-member commission.

Whoever wins will help shape Georgia's energy policy for years — influencing everything from renewable energy expansion to how utilities like Georgia Power recover costs from consumers.

CBS News Atlanta

The Bottom Line

Whether you're worried about your next power bill, or about how Georgia meets its future energy needs, this election could directly impact your wallet and your world.

Early voting ends tomorrow, and CBS News Atlanta will have full coverage and results on Election Night.