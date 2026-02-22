WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill says representation drives her journey ahead of Atlanta appearance

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill is set to headline as WWE returns to State Farm Arena. Ahead of the event, Cargill spoke with CBS News Atlanta about her journey to the ring and the importance of representation.

Known for her commanding presence in the ring, Cargill revealed that her career began far from the world of sports entertainment.

"Oh man… I didn't expect to have a career in athletics after college," Cargill said. "I thought, you know what? I'm going to pursue psychology."

Cargill went on to earn a master's degree in child psychology, inspired by an early mentor.

"I had an amazing tutor growing up who was actually a child psychologist, and he inspired me to work with little kids," she said.

Today, Cargill balances life as a mother, wife, and pro sports team owner, all while being one of WWE's top stars. She says the visibility her role brings carries real responsibility.

"You've never seen three powerful, Black, unapologetic women gracing the stage," Cargill said, referencing a recent storyline with fellow WWE stars Bianca Belair and Naomi. "It means everything, because you want little girls to look up and say, 'I can do that.'"

Cargill said she understands the impact of being seen on a global platform.

She offered simple advice for young girls watching her rise:

"Trust the process. It all works out," she said. "What's for you will always be for you."

WWE returns to State Farm Arena on Feb. 23.