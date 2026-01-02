End of ACA subsidies forces tough health insurance choices for Georgians

The tax credits that helped lower health insurance costs for millions of Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act expired on Jan. 1, meaning many Georgians now face higher monthly premiums.

The change affects people who buy their own health insurance and do not get coverage through an employer or qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. One of them is Kennesaw resident Michelle Phillips, whom CBS News Atlanta first spoke with in October 2025. She shared an update this week on how the expiration is affecting her, and what others in a similar situation should know.

Phillips now knows exactly how much she will pay for health insurance this year, and it's more than she was paying before, but far less than the worst-case scenario she feared.

"January 1 looks a little bit better," Phillips said. "I do have a health insurance plan. It's $658, so it is $200 more than what I was paying, which is much better than the $1,200 that I would have been paying without the subsidies."

Phillips previously told CBS News she was worried she could lose coverage altogether while caring for her aging mother. She feared that rising costs would force her to go without insurance, so she even stocked up on asthma inhalers in preparation.

"I went through, and I resubmitted the form from the very beginning," Phillips said.

She resubmitted her information to the ACA marketplace and explained that her income had dropped significantly because she is caring for her mother.

"It was based on income, and my income, since I'm taking care of my mother, has fallen a lot since the year before," she said.

While Phillips was able to secure a lower premium, it came with higher costs elsewhere. She says her deductible, co-pays, and out-of-pocket expenses all increased.

"Before it was an $8,500 deductible. Now it's $10,000," Phillips said. "Before the pharmacy was $15 for generic. It's now $25 for generic. An office visit is now $65 instead of $35."

The total amount she could pay out of pocket this year also went up.

"Everything's pretty much increased by about 25 to 50 percent, and then the out-of-pocket cutoff is now $12,000," she said.

While Phillips found a way to keep her coverage, she worries about others.

"I know there's just so many of my friends and neighbors that are looking at like triple what they're paying now for their health insurance come January 1," she said.

Her advice for others navigating the changes is to reach out for help.

"Just call your representatives," Phillips said. "That's what they're there for. The Georgia Access.gov site that Georgia runs — there's a phone number on there, and the people there are so helpful."

Phillips locked in her plan before the end of the year and says she is relieved to have coverage, even with the trade-offs.

Dr. Sherika Newman, a palliative care specialist who runs her practice Doctor in the Family from her Atlanta home, says the impact of rising premiums, deductibles, and medication costs can go beyond finances. She explains that even when people manage to keep insurance, higher costs often change how and when they seek care.

"Unfortunately, she and millions of other Americans are going to be facing the same decision about whether I continue with insurance or just go uninsured because I cannot afford the insurance," Newman said. "I can't afford medications."

Newman says when people delay preventive care or skip treatment altogether, they often end up in emergency rooms with more serious and more expensive health conditions.