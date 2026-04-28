USPS worker killed in DeKalb County crash after mail truck overturns in two-vehicle collision, police say

A postal worker has died after a crash in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Police said officers responded around 7:11 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash at Larkspur Terrace and Iris Lane. Investigators said a passenger vehicle was turning from Iris Lane onto Larkspur Terrace when it struck the postal vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the postal vehicle died at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 40-year-old Tinisha Cade. Her cause and manner of death are under investigation.

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed that Cade was one of its employees and expressed condolences.

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a postal family member," the agency said. "Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time."

The agency said counseling services will be made available to employees at the Decatur Main Post Office while the investigation continues.

A neighbor who witnessed the aftermath said she heard a loud boom and rushed outside to find the mail truck on its side as people tried to help before emergency crews arrived.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.