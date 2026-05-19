Tanya Miller, Brian Strickland to face off in Georgia attorney general race after primary wins, CBS News projects

CBS News projects Tanya Miller has won the Democratic primary for Georgia attorney general, while Brian Strickland secured the Republican nomination in one of the state's most closely watched statewide races.

Miller, a Georgia state representative and chair of the House Democratic Caucus, emerged from the Democratic primary after running on a platform centered on public corruption, consumer protection and defending working families. She will now advance to the general election as Democrats seek to expand their statewide influence in Georgia.

Tanya Miller will now advance to the general election as Democrats seek to expand their statewide influence in Georgia. Courtesy of Tanya Miller's office

"I am deeply honored to accept the Democratic nomination for Georgia's attorney general," Miller said in a statement Tuesday night. "This November, Georgians will have the chance to elect an attorney general who actually works for them — not special interests, not the powerful and not the well-connected."

Miller also thanked supporters and her primary opponent, former House Minority Leader Bob Trammell, calling the race "hard-fought" and "principled."

A longtime trial attorney, Miller has more than two decades of legal experience spanning civil rights, criminal defense, wrongful death and personal injury litigation. Her background includes serving as an assistant U.S. attorney in New York and as a Fulton County prosecutor handling homicide and crimes against women and children cases.

She currently serves as general counsel to the Georgia Federation of Public Service Employees and founded Miller Injury Trial Law.

Following the projected victory, EMILY's List praised Miller as "the battle-tested leader Democrats need" to challenge Republicans in November.

Meanwhile, Republicans rallied behind Strickland, a longtime state senator who has represented Georgia's 42nd Senate District since 2018.

Strickland currently serves as chairman of the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee and sits on several high-profile committees, including Appropriations, Ethics and Health and Human Services. Before joining the Senate, he served in the Georgia House and worked as a floor leader for both former Gov. Nathan Deal and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Before the Senate, Strickland served in the Georgia House and was a floor leader for both former Gov. Nathan Deal and Gov. Brian Kemp. Courtesy of the Georgia Senate

An attorney in McDonough, Strickland practices law with Smith, Welch, Webb & White and has been active in Henry County civic and church organizations.

The race for attorney general is expected to become one of Georgia's key statewide contests heading into November, as both parties frame the office as central to issues ranging from public corruption and criminal justice to consumer protection and legal battles involving state and federal policy.

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