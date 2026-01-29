T.I., Rep. Nikema Williams and AME Church donate more than $800,000 to Morris Brown College

Morris Brown College has received more than $800,000 in donations from a group that includes rapper T.I., Congresswoman Nikema Williams, and the Sixth District of the AME Church.

Williams' $700,000 contribution, provided through a federal grant, is designated to help the college create emergency response plans, upgrade public safety technology to assess potential risks and threats, and assist with hiring additional public safety personnel.

Last week, a spokesperson for the college's security said that staff received an email that mentioned racial slurs multiple times and included threats.

"This $700,000 for Morris Brown College reflects a simple truth: Our students deserve to feel safe where they learn," Williams said. "As our HBCUs continue to face increasing threats, these federal funds will support critical safety infrastructure so that students, faculty, and staff can learn and work in an environment that is secure, responsive, and prepared."

Photo courtesy of Morris Brown on Facebook

Rapper T.I. contributed $50,000 for endowment scholarships, while the Sixth District of the AME Church donated $60,000 for general operations. The church is celebrating 145 years since it founded Morris Brown College.

"At a time that Morris Brown College is witnessing great growth, support that helps to enhance our campus security will truly make a difference as we prioritize the safety of our students, faculty, and staff," said Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James. "As Morris Brown continues its resurgence, we are most appreciative of philanthropic support and will continue to be a good ground for people to pour into."

Last week, the college's Board of Trustees reinstated James as president, a week after he was abruptly removed from the position. The board said it invited James back after determining that his firing "did not fully comply with the procedural and contractual requirements outlined in his employee agreement."