Morris Brown College reinstates President Dr. Kevin James one week after his sudden ousting

The Board of Trustees of Atlanta's Morris Brown College has reinstated Dr. Kevin James as president, a week after his abrupt ouster from the position last week.

James, who served as president since 2019, announced in a LinkedIn post on Jan. 12 that the board had "terminated my service" without explanation.

Hours later, the college announced that Trustee Nzinga Shaw would be Morris Brown's interim president.

On Tuesday, the board announced that it had invited James back to lead the university, saying that they determined that his firing "did not fully comply with the procedural and contractual requirements outlined in his employee agreement."

"The Board acknowledges that this period has been disruptive and painful for members of the Morris Brown community," a statement by the board read in part. "The board deeply regrets the harm this has caused our institution, students, families, donors, supporters, and Dr. James."

Morris Brown President Dr. Kevin James is back at the position after the Board of Trustees abruptly fired him a week ago. CBS News Atlanta

As president, James helped facilitate the college's historic 2022 reaccreditation after nearly 20 years. He also renewed access to federal financial aid, grants for academic expansion, and growing student enrollment.

University officials said that they looked forward to James continuing to lead Morris Brown. The board will also be reviewing its governance practices and institutional processes to restore trust that may have been lost in James' termination.

James also released his own statement, saying he was "honored" to continue serving as president.

"The work continues. Our immediate priorities are to begin the healing journey while continuing our focused preparation for our upcoming accreditation reaffirmation visit in two weeks. We will be ready," he wrote. "The time is now. We now begin The Hard Reset Part II."