Suspect in shooting outside Palmetto Elementary School facing murder charge

The man accused of shooting a woman to death outside of Palmetto Elementary School is now charged with murder.

Christopher Ates, 39, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. Jail records show that he has been charged with elony murder, felony aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.

Authorities say Ates shot and killed 34-year-old Eboni Anderson outside the elementary school on Carlton Road on Tuesday morning. While details about what led up to the shooting are limited, a letter from the principal of Palmetto Elementary School described it as a "domestic dispute that spilled onto school grounds."

The shooting forced the school into hard lockdown. Students were taken to a nearby middle school so that they could be picked up by parents or legal guardians.

Ates was arrested in Houston County later that day. He's also facing charges of second-degree cruelty to children, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and reckless driving in that county.

"Our department responded quickly and worked around the clock with our law enforcement partners to ensure this suspect was taken into custody," Fulton County Schools Chief of Police Mark Sulborski said in a statement. "Our focus remains on protecting our students, staff, and visitors. We appreciate the cooperation of the school leaders and the support of our community during this difficult time."

Additional charges are under review, officials say.