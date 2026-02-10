Woman killed in shooting near Fulton County elementary school; Campus placed on hard lockdown

Palmetto Elementary School in Fulton County is on a hard lockdown after a deadly shooting occurred outside the school, officials said.

Fulton County Schools confirmed that all students are safe and that no students were involved in the incident.

Police activity remains ongoing near the campus as investigators work the scene. As a precaution, students will be transported to Bear Creek Middle School, where they can be picked up by parents or guardians.

Authorities have confirmed that an adult woman was killed in the shooting. Details about what led up to the shots being fired or the woman's identity have not been shared.

School officials are asking parents and community members not to come to Palmetto Elementary while the school remains on lockdown, citing safety concerns.

Additional updates will be shared with families as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Atlanta for updates.