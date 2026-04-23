Wildfire in South Georgia destroys homes while smoke moves into metro Atlanta air

A wildfire burning in South Georgia is growing more dangerous.

It is destroying homes, forcing evacuations, and now affecting air quality in metro Atlanta. Officials said the fire has already scorched close to 100 homes across parts of Clinch and Brantley counties, and conditions are expected to worsen before they improve. The flames have also burned more than 5,000 acres of land.

Now, thick smoke from that fire is drifting north reaching metro Atlanta and lowering air quality across the region. On the ground in South Georgia, families are scrambling to protect what they can as the fire spreads quickly.

"It's been tough. We've been preparing," one resident said.

Local churches and volunteers are stepping up to support those who've lost everything or have been forced out of their homes. Pastor Keith Brown with Little Memorial Baptist Church says the devastation is overwhelming.

"The people, they have just lost everything. I can't imagine what they are going through right now."

Others facing the fire head-on said they're taking it moment by moment.

"It is what it is. Just do what you can."

Wildland firefighter Nikolai Allen told CBS Atlanta a dangerous mix of dry conditions and storm debris is fueling the flames.

"It's the weather and the absence of fuel moisture in the live fuels. So when you whenever you have conditions where the drought is creating a low humidity and there's not a lot of moisture in the live fuels, and then you also have some debris, as it happens, from hurricanes, which is also affecting it, because that can catch and escalate the situation and make it burn hotter and spread faster, " he explained.

Allen said the dry conditions mean fires can grow swiftly sometimes in just minutes. "When it's that dry, a small spark can escalate into a structure threatening fire within literally minutes, not hours."

He also said that flames aren't the only danger. "A lot of homes that are actually lost, the majority of homes that are lost to wildfire is actually due to wind borne embers, not the direct fire front."

That same fire is now having an impact far beyond South Georgia. Smoke now seen drifting into metro Atlanta. Now people are concerned about air quality especially those with respiratory conditions like asthma. Health experts recommend limiting time outdoors for now. Allen said people who don't typically deal with wildfires should take precautions if they see smoke or ash in the air.

"If you're seeing smoke in the air or ash, you know, falling on your property, this is the time to do preparations so that it doesn't result in a home loss." He recommends clearing debris away from homes and sealing gaps where embers could enter.

Fire crews are continuing to battle the flames.

Meanwhile, Governor Brian Kemp is expected to travel to South Georgia Friday to assess the damage firsthand.